Lady Mustangs Golf Team Splits A Win Loss
Thursday, September 20, 2018
McDonald County's Lily Allman made two birdies to offset two bogeys to shoot an even-par 35 at Carthage Municipal Golf Course on Sept. 12 in Carthage.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.