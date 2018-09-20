Ladies Win First Set But Fall to 0-7

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Nicole Salas spikes over Neosho's Brianna Keho during the Lady Mustangs 15-25, 25-13, 25-12 loss on Sept. 17 at Neosho High School

The McDonald County High School Lady Mustang volleyball team won its first set of the year at Neosho on Sept. 17, but the Lady Wildcats bounced back after the opening set loss to beat McDonald County 15-25, 25-13, 25-12.