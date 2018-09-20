Ladies Win First Set But Fall to 0-7
Thursday, September 20, 2018
The McDonald County High School Lady Mustang volleyball team won its first set of the year at Neosho on Sept. 17, but the Lady Wildcats bounced back after the opening set loss to beat McDonald County 15-25, 25-13, 25-12.
