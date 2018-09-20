Final Four Minutes Cost Mustangs

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County linemen Elliott Wolfe (74), Tanner Harnar (54) and Kaidan Campbell (50), along with Will Gordon and Tryston Leach -- not shown, paved the way for Oakley Roessler to run for 287 yards in the Mustangs' 35-28 loss to Hollister on Sept. 14 at Hollister High School.