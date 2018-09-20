Final Four Minutes Cost Mustangs
Thursday, September 20, 2018
Hollister scored two touchdowns in the final four minutes of the game, including a 67-yard touchdown pass with 58 seconds left, to beat McDonald County 35-28 on Sept. 14 at Hollister High School.
