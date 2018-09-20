Final Four Minutes Cost Mustangs

By Rick Peck

Thursday, September 20, 2018

Print item

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County linemen Elliott Wolfe (74), Tanner Harnar (54) and Kaidan Campbell (50), along with Will Gordon and Tryston Leach -- not shown, paved the way for Oakley Roessler to run for 287 yards in the Mustangs' 35-28 loss to Hollister on Sept. 14 at Hollister High School.
Zoom

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County linemen Elliott Wolfe (74), Tanner Harnar (54) and Kaidan Campbell (50), along with Will Gordon and Tryston Leach -- not shown, paved the way for Oakley Roessler to run for 287 yards in the Mustangs' 35-28 loss to Hollister on Sept. 14 at Hollister High School.

Hollister scored two touchdowns in the final four minutes of the game, including a 67-yard touchdown pass with 58 seconds left, to beat McDonald County 35-28 on Sept. 14 at Hollister High School.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.