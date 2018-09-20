Estes Gives Back To Community By Leading Fire-Fighting Team

By Sally Carroll

Thursday, September 20, 2018

Photo by Sally Carroll/McDonald County Press Goodman Fire Chief Keith Estes proudly serves in his all-volunteer position, leading a team of firemen who respond to protect their community. During his five-year tenure, Estes has built a strong team, provided leadership in the aftermath of a tornado and successfully moved operations into a new facility without an increase to taxpayers.
Rebounding from a devastating tornado that took down two fire stations and destroyed critical fire equipment has not been the most difficult task in Goodman fire chief Keith Estes' career. Though that time was trying, he rose to the task and commanded a group to help the little town.

