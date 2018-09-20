Are You Cheating On God?

As we gathered in God's house to worship Sunday morning, we welcomed visitors. It was good to have Bob Bryan and Mildred Sharp back with us. Special prayers were requested for the David Wilhelm family, Kenny Vault, Calvin Reece and Brittney. Doug Cory opened our service with prayer.

