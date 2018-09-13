SUBMITTED PHOTO/Scott Thurman of Anderson captured this striking image of August's full moon (also referred to as a Sturgeon Moon) in the early hours of Monday, Aug. 27. Thurman mounted his beginner's Tasco telescope, facing south from the Walmart in Jane, then focused his cell phone camera through the telescope's lens.

