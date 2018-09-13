Ozarks Food Harvest Provides Over 17 Million Meals
Thursday, September 13, 2018
SPRINGFIELD -- Ozarks Food Harvest provided 17.2 million meals last fiscal year, ending June 30, marking another record year of meal provision for food insecure individuals in southwest Missouri.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.