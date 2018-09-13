Before we were a nation, we were 13 colonies. Each colony had its own leaders, own laws and own customs. The colonies worked together at times and worked against each other at other times. That's how it was with the 12 tribes of Israel. Each Tribe had its own territory, own leaders and laws, own customs. God's chosen people went for centuries under the leadership of "judges." Throughout those years, Israel recognized only God as their King. There came a time, however, when the people (through Samuel) pleaded with God for an earthly king. God granted their pleas -- and that's how Saul became the first king of Israel.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.