Fabulous Fall Flavors: Autumn Gardening

Photo Submitted Select hardy plant favorites to get weeks of crisp cabbage slaws, healthy kale bowls, crunchy cauliflower and broccoli or even hearty greens like collards or Swiss chard. Photo Submitted Select hardy plant favorites to get weeks of crisp cabbage slaws, healthy kale bowls, crunchy cauliflower and broccoli or even hearty greens like collards or Swiss chard.

For any gardener, fall is bittersweet. The exuberance of summer's bounty has started to fade, while cooler nights and less daylight signal the approach of cold, dark winter. However, there's still plenty of time to savor some of the garden's best flavors before you close your door on the season. In fact, now is the perfect time to plant what are collectively known as "cool weather" crops -- tasty favorites that thrive in autumn's chill.