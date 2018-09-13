Author To Speak At Historical Society Meeting
Thursday, September 13, 2018
Author Judy Haas Smith of Neosho will be the featured speaker at the McDonald County Historical Society's quarterly membership meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, at the Pineville Community Center.
