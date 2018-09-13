Allman Takes First Golf Tournament Win Of Career
Thursday, September 13, 2018
It took Lily Allman just until the second tournament of her high school career to win a golf tournament.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.