Lady Mustangs Improve To 3-0
Thursday, September 6, 2018
Freshman Madeline McCall tossed a two-hitter to lead the McDonald County Lady Mustang softball team to a 4-1 over East Newton on Aug. 28 at East Newton High School in Granby.
