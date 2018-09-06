Lady Lions Growl Past Lady Mustangs

By Rick Peck

Thursday, September 6, 2018

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Lily Allman hits a chip shot on the first hole at Elk River Golf Course in Noel during a match with Gravette High School. The Lady Lions claimed a 147-156 win over the Lady Mustangs.
The Gravette Lady Lion golf team claimed a 147-156 win over McDonald County on Aug. 28 at Elk River Golf Course in Noel.

