Focused Mustangs Win Home Opener

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County wide receiver Reece Cooper (13) throws a downfield block for running back Oakley Roessler during the Mustangs' 21-13 win over Logan-Rogersville on Aug. 31 at MCHS.

The McDonald County Mustangs built a 14-0 halftime lead and held on in the second half to claim a 21-13 win over Logan-Rogersville on Aug. 31 in the Mustangs' home opener.