Focused Mustangs Win Home Opener
Thursday, September 6, 2018
The McDonald County Mustangs built a 14-0 halftime lead and held on in the second half to claim a 21-13 win over Logan-Rogersville on Aug. 31 in the Mustangs' home opener.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.