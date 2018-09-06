City Council Grants Signage Approval For Home Business

By Sally Carroll

Thursday, September 6, 2018

Photo by Sally Carroll/McDonald County Press The Goodman City Council recently approved Linda "Granny" Gill's request for a second sign in town after she had obtained permission from the landowners. One of Gill's signs is located on a light pole near the intersection of C Highway and Highway 59. Her other sign is placed on private land near that intersection. Gill has established this sign, but plans to erect a more permanent sign, pointing customers to her home bakery.
Linda "Granny" Gill just wants a tasteful, professional sign that points people to her at-home bakery.

