Are You A Follower Or A Fan?

Kenneth and Sheri White were celebrating their anniversary as we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church in Noel. Doug Cory greeted the congregation, including several visitors. Special prayers were requested for Bob Bryan, Wayne Johnson, Ron Buchite, Gene Buchite, J.R. Chaney, Shelley's son and family and Avery.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.