New Equipment Will Help Tiff City Department Save Lives

Sally Carroll/McDonald County Press Tiff City firefighters include Jacob Pierce (left), Dewey Pierce, assistant chief Richard Huston, junior firefighter Case Huston, Scott Huston, John Moore and Nate Walter. Not pictured are Chief Terry Renner, Christine House, Devin House, Cecil Matt Michael, Keisha Clark and Ted Huston.

Located on the Oklahoma/Missouri state line, the Tiff City Fire Department draws help from both states to provide a good economic base.