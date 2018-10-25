MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The ladies behind the scenes at the McDonald County Circuit Clerk's office include Lori Sellers (left), Laura Williams, Stephanie Sweeten, Athena Thacker, Circuit Clerk Jennifer Mikeska, Jessica Pratt, Jess Bergen, Courtney Bohannan, Monica Willyard and Tanya Lewis.

McDonald County Circuit Clerk Jennifer Mikeska has held the title for eight years and served as the chief clerk for 12 years prior to being elected to her current position.