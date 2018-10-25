McDonald County Circuit Clerk Jennifer Mikeska

By Megan Davis McDonald County Press mdavis@nwadg.com

Thursday, October 25, 2018

Print item

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The ladies behind the scenes at the McDonald County Circuit Clerk's office include Lori Sellers (left), Laura Williams, Stephanie Sweeten, Athena Thacker, Circuit Clerk Jennifer Mikeska, Jessica Pratt, Jess Bergen, Courtney Bohannan, Monica Willyard and Tanya Lewis.
Zoom

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The ladies behind the scenes at the McDonald County Circuit Clerk's office include Lori Sellers (left), Laura Williams, Stephanie Sweeten, Athena Thacker, Circuit Clerk Jennifer Mikeska, Jessica Pratt, Jess Bergen, Courtney Bohannan, Monica Willyard and Tanya Lewis.

McDonald County Circuit Clerk Jennifer Mikeska has held the title for eight years and served as the chief clerk for 12 years prior to being elected to her current position.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.