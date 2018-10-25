Lights Go Out On Mustangs' Comeback

By Rick Peck/Special to McDonald County Press

Thursday, October 25, 2018

Print item

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County linebacker Jack Teague fights off a stiff arm by Seneca's Trey Wilson to bring down the Seneca running back for a short gain during the Mustangs' 40-28 loss on Oct.19 at MCHS.
Zoom

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County linebacker Jack Teague fights off a stiff arm by Seneca's Trey Wilson to bring down the Seneca running back for a short gain during the Mustangs' 40-28 loss on Oct.19 at MCHS.

The Seneca Indians took advantage of a couple of breaks -- a 70-yard fumble return and a power outage -- to beat the McDonald County Mustangs, 40-28, on Oct. 19 at MCHS.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.