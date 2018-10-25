Lights Go Out On Mustangs' Comeback

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County linebacker Jack Teague fights off a stiff arm by Seneca's Trey Wilson to bring down the Seneca running back for a short gain during the Mustangs' 40-28 loss on Oct.19 at MCHS.

The Seneca Indians took advantage of a couple of breaks -- a 70-yard fumble return and a power outage -- to beat the McDonald County Mustangs, 40-28, on Oct. 19 at MCHS.