Lady Mustangs' Season Ends

Rick Peck/Special to McDonald County Press The sun sets on the 2018 McDonald County Lady Mustang softball season as the Lady Mustang coaching staff talks to the team following a 6-3 loss to Bolivar in a sectional matchup on Oct. 17 at MCHS.

The McDonald County Lady Mustangs bid for a first-ever state quarterfinal berth against the Bolivar Lady Liberators got off to a good start. The finish left a lot to be desired.