Is It Hard To Remember The Kingdom Of God In Bad Times?

It was a crisp, fall morning on the creek bank as we gathered to worship Sunday at Mill Creek Baptist Church. We were greeted by Jerry Abercrombie, who opened our morning service with prayers. Skip McKenna was celebrating a birthday, and special prayers were requested for Gary, Skip, June Sherman, David Barton, Diana Afuvai and Wayne Johnson. Janice Moss expressed thanks for acts of kindness, and Alesia and Jeanette shared praises. Praise to God for his many blessings this week.

