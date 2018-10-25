Coffee Shop Helps Students With Social Skills

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Josh Bolanos, a student in Peter Alumbaugh's class at Anderson Elementary School, shows off the coffee shop, Redbird Cafe, that Alumbaugh has started with his students. The coffee shop helps students with their social skills.

Peter Alumbaugh, the teacher who works with autistic students at Anderson Elementary School, has started a coffee shop with his students. After a break, they again started selling coffee to teachers.