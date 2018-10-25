Coffee Shop Helps Students With Social Skills
Thursday, October 25, 2018
Peter Alumbaugh, the teacher who works with autistic students at Anderson Elementary School, has started a coffee shop with his students. After a break, they again started selling coffee to teachers.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.