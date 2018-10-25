Bill Dobbs is McDonald County's prosecuting attorney

By Megan Davis McDonald County Press mdavis@nwadg.com

Thursday, October 25, 2018

Print item

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Bill Dobbs is a native of Goodman and has served as McDonald County's prosecuting attorney for four years. He has served as a prosecutor for 18 years.
Zoom

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Bill Dobbs is a native of Goodman and has served as McDonald County's prosecuting attorney for four years. He has served as a prosecutor for 18 years.

Bill Dobbs is completing his fourth year as McDonald County's prosecuting attorney, but his involvement in criminal justice, cases and courthouses began 40 years ago.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.