Anderson Fire Department Promotes Safety

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Firefighters with Anderson Fire Department recently visited Anderson Elementary to share fire safety tips in observance of National Fire Safety Week. Pictured are Richard Coble (left), Mandy Abbott, Julie Schooley, Brandon Carter, David Abbott, Chris Cable and Roman Pacheco.

With wintry weather steadily approaching, Anderson Fire Department reminds residents to take safety precautions before firing up the furnace or fireplace.