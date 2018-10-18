White Rock Fire Department Celebrates Successes

Photo by Rachel Dickerson/McDonald County Press With a new rescue truck, uniforms and a recent grant from the Missouri Conservation Department, the White Rock Fire Department is ready to serve the community. Right, Terry Cook of the Missouri Conservation Department gives a grant check to Fire Chief Joe Lahr. Pictured from the left are Gene Grainger, Ray Brattin, Coleen Moore, board chairman Dan Moore, Bradley Sammarco, Tony Fisher, Noah Fisher, Fred Parker and Joe Sanders.