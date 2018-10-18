Stella Fire Department Facing Money Troubles

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Members of the Stella Rural Fire Department include Jacob Brashers (left), Chief Charlie Colvin, Jerald Carlin, Andy Williams, Rocky Bronson, Dustin Breckenridge, Eban Cormier, Craig Doty, Shawn Doty, Brenna Jones, William Zellers, Logan Furnish, Kurt Williams, Leon Horton, Nathan Sanders and Dexter Conner.

The Stella Rural Fire Department is facing money troubles after voters did not approve a tax district for the department.