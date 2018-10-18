Soccer Win Over Logan-Rogersville
Thursday, October 18, 2018
The McDonald County High School soccer team improved to 6-6-1 for the season with a 2-0 win over Logan-Rogersville on Oct. 9 at MCHS.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.