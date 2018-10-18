Helm's Dinger A Winner
Lady Mustangs Win District Championship
Thursday, October 18, 2018
Hitting in the bottom of the seventh in the championship game of the Missouri Class 3 District 12 Softball Tournament, down a run with two outs and two strikes, McDonald County's Kylie Helm put an end to one of the most exciting softball games in the history of the MCHS program when the senior hit her second homer of the game to give the Lady Mustangs a 15-14 win over the Monett Cubs.
