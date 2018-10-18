Helm's Dinger A Winner

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The McDonald County Lady Mustangs won the Missouri Class 3, District 12, Softball Tournament with a thrilling 15-14 win over Monett on Oct. 12 at Aurora High School.

Hitting in the bottom of the seventh in the championship game of the Missouri Class 3 District 12 Softball Tournament, down a run with two outs and two strikes, McDonald County's Kylie Helm put an end to one of the most exciting softball games in the history of the MCHS program when the senior hit her second homer of the game to give the Lady Mustangs a 15-14 win over the Monett Cubs.