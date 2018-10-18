Goodman Rebounding With New Fire Station

Photo by Sally Carroll/McDonald County Press The Goodman Area Fire Protection District recently moved into a new fire station on East Russell Street in Goodman. Firefighters have rebounded after a tornado last year destroyed their main facilities. The team includes Fire Chief Keith Estes and firefighters Jared Mackall, Harvey Mayhan, David Todd, Clay Sexson, Bud Richmond, Justin Sellers, Diana Richmond, Ashley Carter, Kevin Carter, Keith Holloway, Bud Gilmore and Kent Hartman.

As Goodman fire officials settle into their new station on East Russell Street, they reflect that it's been a banner year.