Cubs Use Defense, Trickery To Down Mustangs

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County defensive lineman Elliott Wolfe along with Micah Burkholder (80), Joe Brown (18) and others stop Monett's William Murphy for a short gain during the Cubs 18-12 win on Friday night at Monett High School.

Monett used some pre-Halloween trickery -- a double reverse pass -- to spark the Cubs to an 18-12 win over the McDonald County Mustangs on Friday night at Monett High School.