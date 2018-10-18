Cubs Use Defense, Trickery To Down Mustangs
Thursday, October 18, 2018
Monett used some pre-Halloween trickery -- a double reverse pass -- to spark the Cubs to an 18-12 win over the McDonald County Mustangs on Friday night at Monett High School.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.