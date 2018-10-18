Cubs Use Defense, Trickery To Down Mustangs

By Rick Peck

Thursday, October 18, 2018

Print item

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County defensive lineman Elliott Wolfe along with Micah Burkholder (80), Joe Brown (18) and others stop Monett's William Murphy for a short gain during the Cubs 18-12 win on Friday night at Monett High School.
Zoom

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County defensive lineman Elliott Wolfe along with Micah Burkholder (80), Joe Brown (18) and others stop Monett's William Murphy for a short gain during the Cubs 18-12 win on Friday night at Monett High School.

Monett used some pre-Halloween trickery -- a double reverse pass -- to spark the Cubs to an 18-12 win over the McDonald County Mustangs on Friday night at Monett High School.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.