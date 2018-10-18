Corn Maze Promotes 'Right Choices'

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Galen Manning, owner of Right Choices Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, is pictured at the entrance to the maze.

Galen Manning, his wife Barbie and their staff promote a different right choice each year at Right Choices Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch in Southwest City. This year's right choice is church attendance, and the maze is in the shape of a church, Manning said.