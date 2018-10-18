Anderson PD making Strides To Improve Protection
Thursday, October 18, 2018
Anderson Police Department has made numerous strides in the past year to better protect and serve the community, including foot patrols, business checks and department-wide gym memberships.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.