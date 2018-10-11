SWC council discusses placement of security cameras, lights
Thursday, October 11, 2018
Southwest City council members again discussed the installation of security cameras at Blankenship Park, as well as a light over the playground, during the regular meeting on Tuesday. Security cameras were previously approved and purchased, but a decision was needed on where they should be placed.
