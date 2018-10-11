Sparks fly on Noel Main Street

By Megan Davis McDonald County Press mdavis@nwadg.com

Thursday, October 11, 2018

Print item

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS One passenger participant hangs out the window for a better view during Sparks in the Ozarks last weekend. Spectators lined both sides of Main Street to enjoy the light show.
Zoom

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS One passenger participant hangs out the window for a better view during Sparks in the Ozarks last weekend. Spectators lined both sides of Main Street to enjoy the light show.

Sparks in the Ozarks is a custom car, truck and motorcycle show that takes over Noel for one weekend each fall. Motorheads of all types gather at River Ranch Resort to display their one-of-a-kind rides and share garage talk.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.