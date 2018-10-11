Sparks fly on Noel Main Street
Thursday, October 11, 2018
Sparks in the Ozarks is a custom car, truck and motorcycle show that takes over Noel for one weekend each fall. Motorheads of all types gather at River Ranch Resort to display their one-of-a-kind rides and share garage talk.
