Sparks fly on Noel Main Street

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS One passenger participant hangs out the window for a better view during Sparks in the Ozarks last weekend. Spectators lined both sides of Main Street to enjoy the light show.

Sparks in the Ozarks is a custom car, truck and motorcycle show that takes over Noel for one weekend each fall. Motorheads of all types gather at River Ranch Resort to display their one-of-a-kind rides and share garage talk.