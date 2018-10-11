Mustangs Unable To End Lamar's Streak

By Rick Peck

Thursday, October 11, 2018

Print item

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County quarterback Ben Mora (4) tries to fight free from a tackle by Lamar's Landon Hardman (24) during the Mustangs' 45-13 loss on Oct. 5 at MCHS. Mora finished with 47 rushing yards and added 120 yards through the air on 5 of 10 passing.
Zoom

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County quarterback Ben Mora (4) tries to fight free from a tackle by Lamar's Landon Hardman (24) during the Mustangs' 45-13 loss on Oct. 5 at MCHS. Mora finished with 47 rushing yards and added 120 yards through the air on 5 of 10 passing.

It's not every Friday night when you play a team that has won seven consecutive state championships and has the nation's longest winning streak at 55 games, but that was the task facing the McDonald County Mustangs on Friday night at MCHS.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.