He Was, He Is, And He Will Always Be
Thursday, October 11, 2018
Saul was the first king over Israel, followed by David and Solomon and a host of others. Many were great and godly kings; others were evil and ungodly. Yet, God never gave up. Through the prophet, Isaiah, God promised his people that one day they would be ruled over by the perfect King: "For to us a child will be born, a son will be given; and the government shall be upon His shoulder...." And that's how Jesus Christ became the perfect King.
