Cross Country Takes Third At Cassville Meet

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Natalie Staib finished in 18th place at the Cassville Cross Country Invitational to lead the McDonald County Lady Mustang cross-country team.

Led by a second and third from David Lazalde and Garrett Spears, the McDonald County High School boys' cross-country team took third place at the Cassville Cross Country Invitational held Oct. 4 in Cassville.