A Whiff Of Something Was In the Air

PHOTO COURTESY STAN FINE Terrace Drive-In

Bob's house was only a half block from mine, but I think that on that Friday afternoon in the spring of 1962 it seemed significantly farther away. I knew that my Grandma Barr would soon be starting dinner and, as I ran along the sidewalk, I saw that my mother's car was parked in the driveway of my house. That meant that she was home from work. It's hard for me to remember every little detail now, but I think that she worked at the local Ben Franklin five and dime. Looking back on those childhood days, I now realize that money was tight and my mother always held a full-time job.