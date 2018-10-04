We Need To Let In The Light To See

As we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church, special prayers were requested for Skip, Gracie, Stephen Holly, the Burkholder family, Jim Brewster and Tate O'Brien. Doug Cory opened our service with prayer and welcomed the congregation. In announcements, the business meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.