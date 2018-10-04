Softball Chomping At Bit For Conference Title

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Kylie Helm celebrates with assistant coach Kyle Smith after knocking in the winning run in the Lady Mustangs' 3-2 win over Logan-Rogersville on Sept. 27 at MCHS.

The McDonald County Lady Mustang softball team took a giant step to at least a share of the Big 8 Conference championship with a pair of conference wins last week, including a key 3-2 walk-off win over previously once-beaten Logan-Rogersville on Sept. 27 at MCHS.