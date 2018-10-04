Organizers Call Jane Days A Success
Thursday, October 4, 2018
With cooperating fall weather and a fleet of dedicated volunteers, the second annual Jane Days drew a number of neighbors who wanted to celebrate Jane's heritage.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.