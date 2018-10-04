Noel Primary Terrific Tigers

Photo Submitted Noel Primary School is excited to announce the Terrific Tiger recipients for Sept, 24, 2018. Front row from left is: Bladen Pickle, Mia Garcia, Hteh Lin, and Lyman Hassan; (second row from left), Isabella Ledezma, Katherine Ya, Danna Salas, and Rachel Bartholomew; (third row from left), Brisa Cortes, November Htoo, and Moses Juda.

Terrific Tigers at Noel Primary is a super special celebration done every month during the Rise and Shine assembly. This award is significant because it recognizes a student from every classroom. There are 11 classes at Noel, including four -- kindergartens, four -- first grades, and three -- second grades.