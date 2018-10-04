Noel Primary Terrific Tigers

By Staff Reports

Thursday, October 4, 2018

Photo Submitted Noel Primary School is excited to announce the Terrific Tiger recipients for Sept, 24, 2018. Front row from left is: Bladen Pickle, Mia Garcia, Hteh Lin, and Lyman Hassan; (second row from left), Isabella Ledezma, Katherine Ya, Danna Salas, and Rachel Bartholomew; (third row from left), Brisa Cortes, November Htoo, and Moses Juda.
Photo Submitted Noel Primary School is excited to announce the Terrific Tiger recipients for Sept, 24, 2018. Front row from left is: Bladen Pickle, Mia Garcia, Hteh Lin, and Lyman Hassan; (second row from left), Isabella Ledezma, Katherine Ya, Danna Salas, and Rachel Bartholomew; (third row from left), Brisa Cortes, November Htoo, and Moses Juda.

Terrific Tigers at Noel Primary is a super special celebration done every month during the Rise and Shine assembly. This award is significant because it recognizes a student from every classroom. There are 11 classes at Noel, including four -- kindergartens, four -- first grades, and three -- second grades.

