Melodrama And Olio Set At MCHS

The Mustang Players of McDonald County High School will present an old-fashioned melodrama and olio on Saturday, Oct. 6, at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $6 for show only, and the deluxe ticket is $8 and includes the show, drink, popcorn and fake tomatoes to throw at the dastardly villain. The play is directed by Wyatt Hester.

