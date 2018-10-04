MCHS Allman Earns All District Golf Honors
Thursday, October 4, 2018
Lily Allman earned all-district honors and qualified for sectionals at the same time when the sophomore golfer from McDonald County High School finished third at the Missouri Class 2 District 6 Golf Championships held Monday at the Carthage Golf Course.
