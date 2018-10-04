MCHS Allman Earns All District Golf Honors

Rick Peck/Special to McDonald County Press McDonald County's Lily Allman (left) shot an 80 at the Missouri Class 2 District 6 Girls Golf Championships at the Carthage Golf Course on Monday to take third place and qualify for next week's sectional championships. Jenna Teeter (right) of Carl Junction won the district title with a 72, while Kayla Kimberly of Warrensburg was third with a 77.