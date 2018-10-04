MCHS Allman Earns All District Golf Honors

By RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS

Thursday, October 4, 2018

Rick Peck/Special to McDonald County Press McDonald County's Lily Allman (left) shot an 80 at the Missouri Class 2 District 6 Girls Golf Championships at the Carthage Golf Course on Monday to take third place and qualify for next week's sectional championships. Jenna Teeter (right) of Carl Junction won the district title with a 72, while Kayla Kimberly of Warrensburg was third with a 77.
Zoom

Lily Allman earned all-district honors and qualified for sectionals at the same time when the sophomore golfer from McDonald County High School finished third at the Missouri Class 2 District 6 Golf Championships held Monday at the Carthage Golf Course.

