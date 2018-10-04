Boys Soccer Piles Up Goals In 9-5 Win
Thursday, October 4, 2018
The McDonald County High School soccer team jumped out to an 8-0 lead over Thomas Jefferson Academy of Joplin before settling for a 9-5 win on Sept. 25 at MCHS.
