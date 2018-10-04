Boys Soccer Piles Up Goals In 9-5 Win

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Eh Doh Say scores one of his two goals in the Mustangs' 9-5 win over Thomas Jefferson Academy on Sept. 25 at MCHS.

The McDonald County High School soccer team jumped out to an 8-0 lead over Thomas Jefferson Academy of Joplin before settling for a 9-5 win on Sept. 25 at MCHS.