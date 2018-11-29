Sign in
Replica edition News Obits Sports Opinion Community Religion Special Sections
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Team Rosters by Staff Reports | November 29, 2018 at 4:00 a.m.

McDonald County High School

2018-2019 Girls Basketball Roster

No.^Name^Grade

1^Caitlyn Barton^Sohomore

2^Addy Mick^Junior

3^amantha Frazier^Senior

5^Sydney Killion^Sophomore

10^Lily Allman^Sophomore

11^Rita Santillan^Junior

12^Alexia Kitlen^Senior

13^Alexia Estrada^Junior

15^Ragan Wilson^Junior

23^Kristin Penn^Sohpomore

25^Mattie Leach^Senior

30^Laney Wilson^Sophomore

41^Kathryn Scott^Junior

41^Jaylie Sanny^Junior

50^Mollie Milleson^Sophomore

Freshmen

No.^Name

3^Adasyn Leach

5^Alexes Gracomb

12^Leslie Reams

13^Abbigail Wiseman

22^Kloe Myers

25^Haley Mick

33^Madison Grider

42^Ebenee Munoz

McDonald County High School

2018-2019 Boys Basketball Roster

No.^Name^Height^Grade

1^Tae-Shaun Alik^5-9^Junior

2^Ben Mora^5-7^Junior

3^Cale Adamson^6-1^Junior

5^Boston Dowd^6-3^Senior

10^Koby McAlister^5-7^Junior

11^Dylan Allison^5-10^Junior

12^John Howard^5-11^Junior

13^Cooper Reece^6-6^Senior

15^Parker Harris^5-11^Sophomore

20^Irael Marcos^5-6^Sophomore

21^ Jackson Clarkson^6-2^Sophomore

22^Trent Alik^5-8^Sophomore

25^Nevin Price^5-10^Junior

30^Colliar Gottfried^6-3^Junior

32^Cade Smith^6-4^Junior

35^Saul Garcia^5-10^Senior

Freshmen

No.^Name^Height

1^Jakobe Montes^5-7

2^Matthew Mora^5-7

3^Pierce Harmon^5-7

10^Colton Ruddick^5-8

12^Cole Martin^5-8

13^Levi Malone^5-10

25^Devin Swanson^5-8

32^Bo Leach^5-8

33^Teddy Reedybacon^6-9

35^Eli McClain^6-2

44^Garrett Gricks^6-3

McDonald County High School

2018-2019 Wrestling Team Roster

Grade^Name^Weight

Senior^Christian Davidson^126

Senior^Jarred Maggard^220

Senior^Brandon Andrew^285

Senior^Tanner Harnar^285

Senior^Carl Iohp^285

Senior^Jesus Ocampo^Undetermined

Senior^Zach Weaver^Undetermined

Junior^Oscar Ortiz^138

Junior^Junior Teriek^152

Junior^Jack Teague^160

Junior^McCoy Ikosia^Undetermined

Junior^Leon Zacarias^Undetermined

Junior^Eh Doh Say^Undetermined

Junior^Arturo Garcia^Undetermined

Junior^Carlos Marcos^Undetermined

Sophomore^Ryan Donica^120

Sophomore^Jordan Meador^145

Sophomore^Daniel Harvey^160

Sophomore^Justin Smith^Undetermined

Sophomore^Tyler Taylor^Undetermined

Sophomore^Caleb Gardner^Undetermined

Freshman^Kevin Dukes^106

Freshman^Jacob Owens^126

Freshman^Andrew Watkins^145

Freshman^Alberto Valdez^182

Freshman^Levi Neale^285

Freshman^Junior Eliam^285

Freshman^Austin Reece^Undetermined

Sports on 11/29/2018

Print Headline: Team Rosters

Sponsor Content

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT