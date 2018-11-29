McDonald County High School
2018-2019 Girls Basketball Roster
No.^Name^Grade
1^Caitlyn Barton^Sohomore
2^Addy Mick^Junior
3^amantha Frazier^Senior
5^Sydney Killion^Sophomore
10^Lily Allman^Sophomore
11^Rita Santillan^Junior
12^Alexia Kitlen^Senior
13^Alexia Estrada^Junior
15^Ragan Wilson^Junior
23^Kristin Penn^Sohpomore
25^Mattie Leach^Senior
30^Laney Wilson^Sophomore
41^Kathryn Scott^Junior
41^Jaylie Sanny^Junior
50^Mollie Milleson^Sophomore
Freshmen
No.^Name
3^Adasyn Leach
5^Alexes Gracomb
12^Leslie Reams
13^Abbigail Wiseman
22^Kloe Myers
25^Haley Mick
33^Madison Grider
42^Ebenee Munoz
McDonald County High School
2018-2019 Boys Basketball Roster
No.^Name^Height^Grade
1^Tae-Shaun Alik^5-9^Junior
2^Ben Mora^5-7^Junior
3^Cale Adamson^6-1^Junior
5^Boston Dowd^6-3^Senior
10^Koby McAlister^5-7^Junior
11^Dylan Allison^5-10^Junior
12^John Howard^5-11^Junior
13^Cooper Reece^6-6^Senior
15^Parker Harris^5-11^Sophomore
20^Irael Marcos^5-6^Sophomore
21^ Jackson Clarkson^6-2^Sophomore
22^Trent Alik^5-8^Sophomore
25^Nevin Price^5-10^Junior
30^Colliar Gottfried^6-3^Junior
32^Cade Smith^6-4^Junior
35^Saul Garcia^5-10^Senior
Freshmen
No.^Name^Height
1^Jakobe Montes^5-7
2^Matthew Mora^5-7
3^Pierce Harmon^5-7
10^Colton Ruddick^5-8
12^Cole Martin^5-8
13^Levi Malone^5-10
25^Devin Swanson^5-8
32^Bo Leach^5-8
33^Teddy Reedybacon^6-9
35^Eli McClain^6-2
44^Garrett Gricks^6-3
McDonald County High School
2018-2019 Wrestling Team Roster
Grade^Name^Weight
Senior^Christian Davidson^126
Senior^Jarred Maggard^220
Senior^Brandon Andrew^285
Senior^Tanner Harnar^285
Senior^Carl Iohp^285
Senior^Jesus Ocampo^Undetermined
Senior^Zach Weaver^Undetermined
Junior^Oscar Ortiz^138
Junior^Junior Teriek^152
Junior^Jack Teague^160
Junior^McCoy Ikosia^Undetermined
Junior^Leon Zacarias^Undetermined
Junior^Eh Doh Say^Undetermined
Junior^Arturo Garcia^Undetermined
Junior^Carlos Marcos^Undetermined
Sophomore^Ryan Donica^120
Sophomore^Jordan Meador^145
Sophomore^Daniel Harvey^160
Sophomore^Justin Smith^Undetermined
Sophomore^Tyler Taylor^Undetermined
Sophomore^Caleb Gardner^Undetermined
Freshman^Kevin Dukes^106
Freshman^Jacob Owens^126
Freshman^Andrew Watkins^145
Freshman^Alberto Valdez^182
Freshman^Levi Neale^285
Freshman^Junior Eliam^285
Freshman^Austin Reece^UndeterminedSports on 11/29/2018
Print Headline: Team Rosters