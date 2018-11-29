Aspiring actors and actresses will have their shot at a role in the radio play, "Snake County Stories," on Saturday.

The McDonald County Historical Society will host auditions from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1, at the Courthouse Museum on the Pineville Square.

Parts are available for readers, musicians and sound-effect staffers. Those who plan to audition do not need to memorize lines or have any experience as an actor, officials said.

Parts include:

• Ellen -- a single mother raising a child in the suburbs;

• Jessie -- a city child that is technically engaged;

• Grandma Miller -- Ellen's mother and the grandmother of Jessie, living on her family farm;

• Emmett -- an English professor on vacation; and

• Cooter -- a long-time resident of McDonald County.

Historical Society president Karen Dobbs said the radio play is a real crowd-pleaser. "It's always fun," she said.

Performances will be Friday, Jan. 25, and Saturday, Jan. 26, at the McDonald County High School, Performing Arts Center.

Officials used to host the radio play during Jesse James Days but felt there was too much competition among various shows and events during that time frame. This year, the historical society members moved the show to January, and hope many will attend.

Proceeds from the play go to support the historical society.

