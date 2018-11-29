Sally Carroll/McDonald County Press Staff from the McDonald County Sheriff's Office decorate and show off an old truck during last year's Christmas Parade in Pineville.

Pineville officials are hoping for good weather and a good crowd at the 10th annual Christmas parade this Saturday.

The parade begins at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1, at the Pineville Square. Santa is expected to make an appearance atop the fire truck, which is usually the last entry in the parade.

Following the parade, officials will host the Lighting of the Square and the Christmas Tree.

All those on hand countdown before the switch is flipped and all the lights adorn the night sky.

Everyone enjoys counting down the time when all the lights come on, according to Pineville city clerk Melissa Ziemianin.

After the parade, Santa will be available to pose with children for photos at no cost.

Across the street, Mrs. Santa will pass out candy to children at the McDonald County Historical Society Museum, which is located in the old courthouse on the Pineville Square.

Last year's event featured a parade with numerous floats and entries. Mild winter temperatures and a clear night helped bring in a great crowd to see the lighted parade at dusk.

People seem to enjoy the lighted night-time festivities as many other towns hold their parades during the day, Ziemianin said. The event is a fun celebration for those who attend.

Anyone interested in entering a float should contact city hall at 417-223-4368 to fill out a form.

