The 2018-2019 McDonald County High School wrestling team doesn't bring back a lot of starters for this year, but those back are some of the best in the state.

Leading the returning starters is Oscar Ortiz. The junior won the school's first-ever wrestling state championship last year when he beat Nathan Pulliam in the Class 3 title match at 113 pounds.

Also back are state qualifier junior Jack Teague, who earned his trip to state at 145 pounds where he went 1-2, and senior Christian Davidson, who is expected to start the year wrestling at 126 pounds.

"This is the first time we have ever opened a season with a returning state champ," said coach Josh Factor. "Having Jack also back as a returning state qualifier means the team will definitely be wrestling on the shoulders of those two. Besides being good wrestlers, they are good leaders despite both being just juniors. I would like to see some of our seniors take more of a leadership role this year."

Factor said he has several seniors with varsity experience who he needs to take that role, including Jarred Maggard, McCoy Ikosia, Brandon Andrew and Jesus Ocampo, all who started at times last year.

"It's one of those things where we have Oscar and Jack and they are obviously the guys who we are going to expect a lot of, but I think really what this year is going to be about is building up those other guys so they can follow in their footsteps," Factor said.

Factor said, even though wrestling is a one-on-one competition, he wants to build the Mustangs into a strong team up and down the weight divisions.

"We want to focus on the team aspect and get a few more guys to Columbia this year," Factor said. "We are trying to build our program. The biggest thing is we have to grow as a team. We have to be willing to help make sure everyone has a ride to practice when we are out of school. We need to be able to bond, and a lot of that is riding on the shoulders of the upperclassmen adopting those younger guys and making them feel wanted and be part of a program that everyone calls their family."

Factor said those younger kids will be led by freshman Junior Eliam and Jacob Owen, who Factor said both have a chance at earning starting spots.

Factor said the team competition will be tough early in the season with so many wrestlers who do not have much varsity wrestling experience.

"We have kids we could put in those weight classes, but we are just so inexperienced I want those guys to get some junior varsity experience and build up their confidence a little first," Factor said. "Hopefully, that confidence will carry over to varsity matches later in the season. I hope to fill all of the weights by districts with some experienced guys where we will be in the mix to compete for a team award."

Factor said, with all the inexperience, the coaching staff has been working a lot on technique while also getting everyone in better shape so they will have all the tools they need to win matches when they take the mat.

The Mustang junior varsity began its season on Nov. 17. The varsity does not start until Nov. 27 when the Mustangs host Rogers High School and Rogers Heritage High School. McDonald County will compete in the Neosho, Carl Junction, Springfield, Branson, Liberty and Big 8 Conference tournaments prior to the district tournament.

Sports on 11/29/2018