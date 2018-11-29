The McDonald County High School boys' basketball team will open its season against Providence Academy of Rogers, Ark., on Dec. 4 at MCHS.

The Mustangs will then enter the Battle at the Ridge tournament on Dec. 6-8 at Pea Ridge High School.

McDonald County opens against the host Blackhawks at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 6. The winner will play in the semifinals at 7 p.m. on Dec. 7, while the loser goes to the consolation semifinals at 4 p.m., also on Dec. 7.

Tournament finals are set for Saturday, Dec. 8, beginning at 11 a.m.

In addition to McDonald County and Pea Ridge, other teams in the tournament include Joe T. Robinson (Little Rock), Bearden, eStem Charter (Little Rock), Neosho, Berryville and Providence Academy.

